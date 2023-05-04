STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex DA’s Office and the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office faced off Wednesday in Stoneham for the annual “Dodging Through the Decades” dodgeball tournament fundraiser.

The fundraiser raises money for programs at the the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham and Wakefield.

Now in its sixth year, Dodging for Dollars invites over forty teams and 500 players to battle it out and raise money for the organization’s important youth, teen, and family programs.

This year’s Dodging for Dollars tournament began on April 23 and will wrap up on May 5.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)