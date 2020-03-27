Middlesex Jail & House of Correction inmate tests positive for coronavirus

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - An inmate at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said.

Medical staff tested the sentenced individual on Thursday and their positive result was returned from an outside lab early Friday morning, according to the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was placed in medical isolation and housed in a single room in the facility’s health services unit after developing a fever Thursday, the sheriff’s office continued.

The inmates roommate reportedly did not display any symptoms but was also moved to the health services unit and placed in a medical quarantine as a precaution Thursday. They were tested Friday morning and their results are pending.

The sheriff’s office has now activated its pre-establish response plan to stop the spread of coronavirus in the jail, including limiting movement in and out of the unit in which the individual previously resided in, having officers working in the unit wear masks and gloves, and giving all those incarcerated masks.

