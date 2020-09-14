Middlesex Sheriff’s Office introduces new therapy dog

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office on Monday introduced the department’s first-ever therapy dog named Millie.

The 1-year-old English lab is specially trained to help provide comfort to those in need, according to Sheriff Peter J Koutoujian.

Throughout her initial training period, Koutoujian said Millie practiced making a difference in the lives of those she came in contact with, including officers and incarcerated individuals, visiting them at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction.

“From day one, Millie has made a huge impact during her visits with officers, civilian staff, incarcerated individuals and community members,” Koutoujian explained. “Whether it’s visiting with staff, individuals inside the jail or people in recovery coming through our counseling center, Millie has an incredible ability to put people at ease, break down barriers and provide comfort.”

Millie was named in honor of Lowell, also known as the Mill City, where she will be based.

The MSO has other working dogs on staff that are tasked with searching for contraband, explosives and missing people.

