Middleton family says ‘thank you’ to Boston Children’s with lemonade stand fundraiser

MIDDLETON, Mass. (WHDH) — A family in Middleton is showing their gratitude for Boston Children’s Hospital after they said the staff took such good care of their young daughter last year.

Addison Gigliotti, 3, was a patient Boston Children’s Hospital last year after a small cut on her finger turned into a sepsis infection.

“We didn’t expect it to be anything serious and all of a sudden, a normal day turned into three nights in the ICU,” said Marc Gigliotti, Addison’s father.

Addison’s parents said the doctors and nurses went above and beyond to help her and they wanted to give back as a way of saying thanks. Their lemonade stand raised money for the hospital and the town’s police and fire departments both showed up to contribute as well.

The Middleton Police Department invited the family for a visit on Monday, where Addison and her younger brother were both made junior police officers. Addison also presented them with a card, thanking them for supporting her lemonade stand.

Addison and her family will be walking in the 2018 Eversource Walk for Boston Children’s Hospital. To contribute to Addy’s Army, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)