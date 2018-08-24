Middleton firefighter, former hockey coach indicted on child rape charges

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleton firefighter and former Masconoment Regional High School hockey coach has been indicted on child rape charges, officials said.

Andrew LeColst, 39, of Middleton, was indicted Wednesday on one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and three counts of rape of a child, according to a statement issued by a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan D. Blodgett’s Office.

The indictments allege the offenses were committed between 2003 and 2005, when the female victim was between the ages of 13 and 15.

At the time of the alleged offenses, LeColst was a member of the coaching staff of the hockey team at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford.

Middleton Town Administrator Andrew J. Sheehan said LeColst, a member of the fire department for 10 years, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

“At time the alleged incident occurred, Mr. LeColst was not a member of the Middleton Fire Department, was not an employee of the town of Middleton, however we are taking the allegations seriously. We have to allow the process to play out. We have to presume his innocence until proven otherwise. Certainly it’s something we never like to see happen.”

Some town residents said they are alarmed at the accusations.

“I’m concerned,” said Frank Gaudet. “These stories coming out about these coaches and they’re supposed to be mentors for these young children, and what they’re doing is they’re preying on them.”

LeColst will be arraigned Monday in Salem Superior Court.

