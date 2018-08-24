Middleton firefighter indicted on child rape charges

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleton firefighter and former Masconoment Regional High School hockey coach has been indicted on child rape charges, officials said.

Andrew Lecolst, 39, of Middleton, was indicted Wednesday on one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and three counts of rape of a child, according to a statement issued by a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan D. Blodgett’s Office.

The indictments allege the offenses were committed between 2003 and 2005, when the female victim was between the ages of 13 and 15.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Lecolst was a member of the coaching staff of the hockey team at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford.

Lecolst is currently employed as a firefighter with the Middleton Fire Department.

He will be arraigned Monday in Salem Superior Court.

