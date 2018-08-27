Middleton firefighter pleads not guilty to child rape charges

Middleton firefighter Andrew Lecolst faced a judge in Salem today for allegations of child rape.

The 39-year-old fireman and hockey coach plead not guilty to charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and three counts of child rape.

According to allegations, Lecolst developed a sexual relationship with a girl when she was 13, and it continued until she was 15 in 2005.

The four-count indictment indicates the assaults occurred in Peabody and Middleton, beginning 15 years ago.

Lecolst was not a member of the fire department or a Middleton town employee at the time of the alleged incident, and Middleton officials said they have no reason to believe any crimes are connected to his role as a firefighter or EMT.

Lecolst posted his $5,000 cash bail and left the courthouse with his attorney, and a woman presumed to be his wife.

