MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Middleton parents pushed back on the state’s school mask mandate at a School Committee meeting Monday night.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s current mandate requires all public school students ages 5 and up to wear masks in school unless 80 percent of the school’s students and staff are vaccinated.

The Middleton School District has yet to reach that threshold but parents like Kendra Petrone feel the masks must come off kids soon.

“Take these masks off our kids, take the burden off our teachers and bring a shred of normalcy back to the classroom. Smiling is infectious and it is the only infectious thing that we need to see in classrooms,” she said.

As of now, the mask mandate is set to expire on Feb. 28. Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker declined to say whether or not DESE had decided to extend the mandate or let it expire.

“The way they’ve dealt with that has to put a marker out there and then basically look at where we are and what is going on when we get to where that marker is and then make a decision,” he said.

The Tri-Town School Union superintendent told committee members that public health officials feel keeping masks would be best until after February break. After that, the committee can wait and see what DESE decides.

If the state mandate does expire, masks could be made optional in Middleton by March 7.

