MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Middleton Police are warning residents about something on the ground that is making dogs sick.

Officials say several chunks of tainted meat have been found on the ground in multiple residential areas around Campbell and Kenney Roads.

According to Chief William Sampson, the raw meat is shaped like meatballs with ground up glass mixed in. Police believe the meat is aimed towards domestic animals.

Police are asking pet owners to be mindful when walking dogs in the affected area.

The Middleton Police Department is working with the MSPCA to investigate the matter.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)