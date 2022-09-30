MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including Boxford, Danvers, Lowell, Middleton, North Reading Wilmington and Woburn.

NEW>>> Mass Wildlife tells ⁦@7News⁩ the bear who was shot and killed in Middleton this morning was this one pictured – who was roaming the North Shore and Merrimack Valley this summer from Lowell to Woburn to Danvers pic.twitter.com/onjVjc7sWB — Scott MacEachern (@smaceachern7) September 30, 2022

Police said that on Sept. 29, at about 7:30 p.m. a black bear attacked and killed two goats at the home. The following morning, at about 8:30 a.m., the residents found the same bear attacking their chickens in the chicken pen, killing eight of them. One of the residents of the home shot and killed the bear.

After MEP said the person shot the bear, they notified the Middleton Police and MEP. The bear was an 80 pound male.

Although MEP is investigating the incident, they noted that a Massachusetts law allows residents to kill a bear caught in the act of damaging property under certain circumstances. So far, no charges have been filed.

MEP also noted that black bear sightings are becoming increasingly common in eastern Massachusetts. Typically, the agency doesn’t directly intervene when bears venture onto homeowners’ property. The bears usually move on in search of available food.

MEP recommends installing electric fences to deter these types of attacks from happening.

