DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a shooting left one person wounded in Dorchester on Wednesday.

Authorities said it was around 10:40 a.m. when the Boston Police Department received a call for a shooting in the area of Thetford Avenue.

Officials told 7NEWS a victim was later found and taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment as police began investigating the scene.

A SKY7 camera spotted an area near the intersection of Thetford and Evans Street had been taped off by police, across from the Thetford Evans Playground.

Details on the victim’s condition or any possible suspects have not yet been released.

