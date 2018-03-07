The majority of Massachusetts is under a winter storm warning as another nor’easter moves into the area. The storm could dump more than a foot of snow in some areas.

RELATED: Storm closings and delays

The warning is in effect from Wednesday morning to Thursday night, with a winter weather advisory issued for Eastern Essex and Western Norfolk.

Light snow will begin Wednesday morning before intensifying into the afternoon.

The heaviest snow fall will hit Wednesday evening into the overnight hours, significantly impacting travel. The snow is expected to taper early Thursday morning.

The Boston area, the North Shore and the South Shore could see 1-3 inches of snow, depending on where the rain-snow line sets up. Points south of Boston and west of Route 24 could see up to 6 inches of snow. Areas northwest of I-495, along the Route 2 corridor and southern New Hampshire may get up to 15 inches.

Southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, will most likely experience rain.

The coastal flood threat will be lower in comparison to Friday’s storm and tides won’t be as strong, but watches are still in effect.

Parts of Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth and Suffolk are all under a flood watch. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Barnstable, Eastern Plymouth and Nantucket, while Eastern Essex is under a coastal flooding warning.

Strong winds could lead to more power outages, especially across the coastline.

Winds will be strong across the coastline, with gusts of 40-50 mph, and peak gusts of 55 mph for part of Cape Ann, the middle and lower Cape, as well as Nantucket. Power outages will again be a threat.

Areas inland won’t deal with as strong of gusts, but they will see a major dose of heavy wet snow, which will likely weigh down power lines and tree limbs. The combination of blustery winds inland, combined with the heavy, wet snow will also likely lead to power outages.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)