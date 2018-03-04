Midweek storm could bring heavy snow

(WHDH) — Light snow will fall across Massachusetts on Sunday, but a storm brewing for Wednesday is expected to pack a much larger punch.

Worcester County, the North Shore, Boston, the South Shore, South Coast, parts of Cape Cod and the Islands will see 1-2 inches of snow starting late Sunday into early Monday. All other areas will see about a coating to an inch of snow.

First things first, we have a little snow on the way this evening/overnight. Accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces & car tops – but there could still be flakes falling for early Mon AM commuters. pic.twitter.com/kBZhF8jngH — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) March 4, 2018

Meteorologist Chris Lambert wrote in his latest weather blog that “it’s not a big storm, but one that’ll create some headaches on the road overnight.”

Wednesday will be a different story. Another coastal nor’easter could bring heavy snow and rain, according to Lambert.

“This go around, the cold air may be more established, meaning widespread heavy snow is possible,” Lambert wrote.

The coastal flood threat will be lower in comparison to Friday’s storm and tides won’t be as strong, but areas with damaged sea walls could be at danger. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Because the track of the storm will dictate the rain-snow line, Lambert says it’s too early to predict snow totals.

The height of the storm is expected Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

