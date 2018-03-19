Midweek storm could bring plowable snow to parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A midweek storm could bring plowable snow to parts of the Bay State.

Models show the storm trending closer to New England, bringing with it snow and wind.

Midweek coastal storm brings threat for plowable snow, especially east of the I-95 Corridor Wednesday PM into Thursday AM. #7News pic.twitter.com/yZeuXexbZn — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 19, 2018

Snow is expected to intensify Wednesday afternoon into the evening before tapering down early Thursday morning.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in Southeastern Massachusetts, with four to eight inches possible. Projected snow totals may change as the storm track gets pinned down.

Coastal flooding is also a concern with Thursday morning’s high tide.

