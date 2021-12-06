BOSTON (WHDH) - A midweek weather system is expected to bring some snow to parts of Massachusetts.

The light accumulation event will likely create slick spots on Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

The steadiest of the snow is expected to fall between 5 and 10 p.m. The system will likely push out by midnight.

A coating to 2 inches of snow is currently expected to fall across much of the state.

A mix of clouds and sun will return on Thursday and the weekend could bring rain showers.

