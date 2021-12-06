BOSTON (WHDH) - A midweek weather system is expected to bring some snow to parts of Massachusetts.

The “light accumulation” event will likely create slick spots on Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

The steadiest of the snow is expected to fall between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The system will likely push out by midnight.

The expected snow map could change as Wednesday approaches.

One to 3 inches of snow could fall across Worcester County and southern New Hampshire.

Boston could see about a coating to an inch of snow.

The South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands aren’t expected to see flakes.

A mix of clouds and sun will return on Thursday, while the weekend could bring rain showers.

