ORLANDO, Fla. (WHDH) — The Mighty Quinn, who touched the hearts of people across Massachusetts, is enjoying a trip to Walt Disney World thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Three-year-old Quinn Waters and his older sister are said to be “having the time of their lives” at the “the most magical place on Earth.”

The siblings found out last week that they would be making the trek down to Orlando, where they got to meet many princesses and characters from “Toy Story.”

“After the year we have had-its nice for the kids to have a week of nothing but fun,” Waters’ family wrote on “The Mighty Quinn” Facebook page.

Quinn had been battling cancer for months and was not able to go outside, prompting people ranging from the Dropkick Murphys to the Boston Bruins to visit him outside his window in Weymouth.

His family announced in October that his latest MRI at the Jimmy Fund Clinic didn’t show any sign of new disease, “the best possible outcome for Medulloblastoma patients!”

