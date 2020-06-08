Mighty Quinn celebrates anniversary of his stem cell transplant

A 4-year-old Weymouth boy who earned the nickname “Mighty Quinn” during his courageous battle with cancer celebrated his one year rebirth on Sunday.

Quinn Waters, who battled medulloblastoma, received a stem cell transplant a year ago, which marks the moment he was reborn, his family wrote on Facebook.

He had also completed a round of induction chemotherapy, which was the strongest of all his treatments.

“We celebrated tonight because a battle a 3 year old went through & won-needs to be celebrated!” the family wrote. “Happy 1 year reborn & World Cancer Survivors Day to the Mightiest lad I know.”