WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mighty Quinn made a mighty entrance at the fourth annual Weymouth Winter Classic Charity Hockey Game on Sunday.

Three-year-old Quinn Waters dropped the puck before the Weymouth Firefighters Union faced off against the Weymouth Police Association.

All proceeds from the game were donated to Quinn and his family.

“We are overwhelmed by tonight’s response by the Weymouth Community and the continued support you have shown for Mighty Quinn and our family,” the family wrote on Facebook. “Thank you is certainly not enough.”

Quinn had been battling cancer for months and was not able to go outside, prompting people ranging from the Dropkick Murphys to the Boston Bruins to visit him outside his window in Weymouth.

