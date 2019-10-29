Mighty Quinn drops puck at Bruins game on Hockey Fights Cancer night

BOSTON (WHDH) - A mighty puck drop from the “Mighty Quinn!”

Three-year-old Quinn Waters ended his months-long isolation by dropping the first puck at the Bruins Sharks matchup at the TD Garden Tuesday night. The game coinciding with the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer event.

“There are no words for it,” Quinn’s father Jarlath said. “We have been holding our breaths for so long waiting for some good news and then we finally got it.”

Quinn is still recovering from having a cancerous brain tumor removed.

The chemotherapy severely diminished his immune system and doctors told his family he was not allowed to leave the house for nine months.

So, many friends, old and new, decided to come to him instead.

Some of those new friends include The Harlem Globetrotters, The Dropkick Murpheys, and fellow Weymouth native and Bruins center, Charlie Coyle.

“He made a real connection with Quinn,” Jarlath said of Coyle “and we’re blessed to have that connection.”

Coyle came up big in the game Tuesday night, scoring a goal and adding to the special bond the team shares with “Mighty Quinn.”

“We got the win for him so, like I said, they brought some luck for us and I think he kind of got us going a little bit.”

Quinn’s father credit’s the team with getting his family through the worst of Quinn’s illness.

“The Bruins got us through some rough nights,” he said.

Now that Quinn can be outside, it is only fitting that he come to Coyle this time with matching number 13 jerseys and all.

The toddler’s parents said that as of his last scan, there is no new sign of disease.

A special night, made even more special! The Mighty Quinn drops the puck before the B’s game & later his friend, @CharlieCoyle_3, scores a goal. B’s up 5-1. #HockeyFightsCancer #7News Photo cred: @kwilesjrphoto pic.twitter.com/1TPYhl6N03 — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) October 30, 2019

