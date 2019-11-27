(WHDH) — The Mighty Quinn, who touched the hearts of people across Massachusetts, will get to enjoy a trip to Walt Disney World thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Three-year-old Quinn Waters and his older sister recently found out that they would be visiting “the most magical place on Earth,” leaving them screeching in delight.

Quinn had been battling cancer for months and was not able to go outside, prompting people ranging from the Dropkick Murphys to the Boston Bruins to visit him outside his window in Weymouth.

His family announced last month that his latest MRI at the Jimmy Fund Clinic didn’t show any sign of new disease, “the best possible outcome for Medulloblastoma patients!”

Quinn is also now able to eat without a feeding a tube, just in time for Thanksgiving.

