Mighty Quinn has feeding tube removed in time for Thanksgiving

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mighty Quinn is now able to eat without a feeding a tube, just in time for Thanksgiving, family members announced Monday.

“Happy to report our Mighty Quinn is 100% feeding tube free…he’s had the NG tube since February and only went without it during his high dose chemotherapy prior to the stem cell transplants,” an update on The Mighty Quinn Facebook page read.

The 3-year-old Weymouth boy had been battling cancer for months and had not been able to go outside.

Visitors ranging from the Dropkick Murphys to the Boston Red Sox have stopped by his window to say hello.

Quinn’s family announced last month that his latest MRI at the Jimmy Fund Clinic didn’t show any sign of new disease, “the best possible outcome for Medulloblastoma patients!”

Quinn’s family says he’s still on medications and that he must continue to gain weight.

“He’s still on medications and we need to weigh him daily to make sure he’s consistently gaining, but another hurdle our little warrior has tackled,” the post read.

