Mighty Quinn makes trip to NYC to see the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Mighty Quinn made a trip with his family to New York City this Thursday to see the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Mighty Quinn’s family says they have a lot to be thankful for this year.

For months, cancer treatment consumed his immune system and he was forced to remain in his home until his last MRI showed no signs of the disease.

He and his family are headed to Disney World on Monday.

