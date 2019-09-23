WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mighty Quinn received a musical surprise from Keolis and Amtrak conductors as he battles brain cancer.

Chemotherapy weakened Quinn Waters’ immune system so the only way he gets to enjoy the outside world is by having visitors come up to him through a window at his home in Weymouth.

Waters has had many visitors, ranging from police officers to the Dropkick Murphys, but his most recent guests were train conductors.

Conductors Kathy McMahon, Ray Toole and Martin Butler had learned about Quinn’s passion for trains and wanted to surprise him with a conductor’s cap, a ticket punch and a model train set.

They even sang the American folk song, “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad.”

Two nearby Greenbush trains also blew their horns during the meeting.

