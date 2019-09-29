Mighty Quinn takes his first trip outside since treatment

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mighty Quinn got a visit from some muscle cars over the weekend, and was also able to visit the beach.

Hot rods and antique cars from the Spindles Auto Club drove by Quinn’s house on Sunday.

For several months, Quinn has not been able to go outside his Weymouth home while he’s fighting cancer, so visitors ranging from the Dropkick Murphys to the Boston Red Sox have come by his window to say hi.

But Quinn and his family did get a chance to spend some time outside this weekend, visiting Nantasket Beach in Hull.

