ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old man who was found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl at a hotel in Rockland last year has been sentenced to 10-12 years in a state prison.

Cory Alvarez was sentenced Friday afternoon.

Police first responded to the Comfort Inn on Hingham Street on March 13, 2024, after receiving a report of a sexual assault. The DA’s office said officers found the 15-year-old girl at the scene and brought her to a local hospital for treatment.

At the time, the hotel was part of a program to provide housing and food for migrant families.

