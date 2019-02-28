Migrant mom sues over toddler’s death after detention

In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — The mother of a migrant toddler who died shortly after being released from the nation’s largest family detention center has sued the tiny Arizona city that for years was paid by the U.S. government to run the facility in name only.

Yazmin Juarez’s lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that her 1-year-old daughter, Mariee, developed a respiratory illness at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, and medical staff did not adequately treat her before releasing them three weeks later.

The lawsuit targets Eloy, Arizona, which collected $438,000 a year to officially run the Dilley facility for four years even though the city is roughly 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) away and had no direct oversight.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that it takes the welfare of detainees “very seriously.”

