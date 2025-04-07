BOSTON (WHDH) - Mike Kennealy, former cabinet secretary for Governor Charlie Baker, announced plans to run for governor of Massachusetts.

Kennealy, a Republican, said in his announcement that he believes the state is “headed in the wrong direction.”

He highlighted the cost of housing and energy, as well as the state’s education and transportation systems, as issues he wants to address.

Under the Baker administration, Kennealy was named secretary of housing and economic development after serving as assistant secretary for business growth.

After Baker’s tenure, Kennealy served as senior advisor and chief strategy officer at Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston.

