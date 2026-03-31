FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson ran into a controversy over sports and religion the way he runs on the field, head on.

Henderson posted on social media in support for NBA player Jayden Ivey after Ivey was waived by the Chicago Bulls for making comments critical of the team and the NBA for promoting LGBTQ pride.

“They proclaim it on the billboards,” Ivey said. “They proclaim it in the streets. Unrighteousness. So, how is it that one can’t speak righteousness.”

The Bulls called Ivey’s religious based take “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Henderson posted a bible verse reading “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

Henderson has been vocal about his faith, saying on Halloween of last year, “Control what I can control and leave the rest up to God. Whatever opportunities he gives me I’ll be thankful for…”

Pats head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday he loves Henderson, adding “He cares deeply about his team, he cares deeply about his faith… I want them to be able to express what they believe in their heart and in their mind, but also want to make sure that they’re educated and we want to be inclusive.”

Vrabel added that it’s a fine line and that players also represent the team and the organization. Fans are also trying to walk that fine line.

“As a die hard Pats fan I try to keep my, you know, political spiritual beliefs separate from what the players on the team think and I think other fans should do the same,” Jackson Thibodeau said, Patriots fan.

“I think people are entitled to their opinion. Religion is a scary touchpoint for a lot of people and it brings up emotions, and I mean, it’s a tough subject,” Chris Bowen said, Patriots fan.

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