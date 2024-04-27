Welcome to the weekend! After a chilly start, it’ll be a mild day. It’s been a bright start, and we’ll see increasing mid and high clouds through the day. Highs inland will be in the 60s, low/mid 60s for MetroWest. More of a breeze that’s onshore will keep temperatures in the 50s on the coast.

Those clouds are ahead of a warm front that will bring a couple showers to Southern New England before the weekend is over. A few light showers are possible tonight mainly west. Tomorrow morning, there’s still a chance for a spot shower with a lot of clouds. Most of the day is dry, with some sun mixing in with the cloud cover later in the day.

Highs will be a bit more mild in the upper 60s. There have been some indications some spots could hit 70. A southwest breeze will keep temperatures cooler for Cape Cod and the Islands.

Another batch of showers drifts northwest to southeast late Sunday into early Monday. Rainfall amounts stay minimal to light.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Melanie Black