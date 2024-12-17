After about 0.25-0.50″ of rain south of the Pike and 0.10-.25″ north, showers exit stage east early this morning as we stay mild from start to finish with temps in the mid to upper 50s. The wind is gusty out of the south this morning 30-45mph, and goes west this afternoon, still pushing 20-30mph. Sunshine breaks out midday and holds through the afternoon.

Tomorrow is quiet during the day with highs 45-50. Clouds advance in tomorrow afternoon, and yield rain tomorrow evening. We’ll add about another half inch of water in the bucket with this one, with just a bit of wet snow mixed in across the higher terrain of northern Worcester County and Southwest NH. Even there, it won’t amount to much.

The wet weather is long gone by the morning commute Thursday.



Late Friday into Friday night, there may be a few snow/rain showers sliding in with a left over snow shower on Saturday. The headline over the weekend will be the cold as a bitter blast barrels in Saturday night through Monday with overnight lows in the single digits and daytime highs only in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills will run below 0 at night. The core of the cold retreats by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temps likely go above average thereafter for a bit.





