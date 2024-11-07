Our warm and dry stretch continued today. Highs were once again well-above average.

It was a windy day and the breeze lingers overnight. Tomorrow we’ll wake up near 40 and into the low 40s. The wind will pick up again tomorrow with gusts near 30 mph. Our highs will reach the low/mid 60s. It will be a bright day before clouds move in past sunset. Another dry cold front will usher in much cooler air for Saturday.

Saturday we start off in the 30s with a gusty wind. Plan on another breezy day. The wind out of the northwest will make it feel chillier as high temperatures struggle to reach 50°. Luckily, we’ll see plenty of sunshine to offset the chill.

Sunday will start off cold in the 20s. A southwest wind will help to push temperatures several degrees higher in the upper 50s. The day will feature mostly sunshine. High clouds move in later in the day. Those high clouds are ahead of our next rain chance. Finally!

Today’s updated U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 100% of Massachusetts is abnormally dry. About 34% of the state is in severe drought. That’s up from about 13% last week.

It does not look like a lot of precipitation with our next rain chance Sunday night into Monday morning. The GFS and Euro indicate .25-50” is the best some of us will do.

At this point, I think most of the shower activity will be out of here by the time Veterans Day parades begin.

We’ll be in the 60s Monday before falling back to the 50s through at least Thursday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black