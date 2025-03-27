Today started with a lot of sun, and we gained clouds through the day. Some sun returns tomorrow, but cloud cover wins out Saturday, Sunday and again Monday. At times there will be some wet weather with those clouds.

The fair weather clouds from today should dissipate this evening. More clouds will fill in though. This is associated with a weak disturbance. It will bring us the chance for a passing spot shower overnight.

Temperatures will start out in the low/mid 30s tomorrow morning. Then temperatures head for the 50s. A westerly breeze will help to get us there. Gusts should be a similar range as today, not overly strong. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

This weekend a front stalls out across New England. There will be a sharp contrast in temperatures from north to south based on where it sets up. We’ll be on the chilly side with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Meanwhile, there could be some 60s and 70s popping up just to our south in Connecticut and mid to upper 70s farther south near New York and New Jersey!

Not only are we chilly, but we keep a lot of clouds and at times damp weather. For most of our area, we’ll see mainly rain. A mix is possible for higher elevations, and snow will accumulate for northern New England.

Scattered showers can be expected Saturday. It won’t be raining the entire time, but I think the best chance is overnight in the early morning hours to near sunrise and again later in the day. There could also be some drizzle during that lull. It will be light with rainfall amounts generally .10 – .25” by Saturday night.

A few showers and drizzle are still around Sunday. Again, it’s pretty light and should stay under .25”.

Monday will likely be the wetter of the three days. Some towns could pick up .50 – 1” of rainfall. When all is said and done, total precipitation could be around/just over 1” of rainfall. That will be ok to handle over a three-day span.

Warmer air overtakes the chilly air Monday and our highs will be in the low 60s. A cold front will knock back our temperatures a bit by Tuesday near 50. More importantly, the sun will return!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black