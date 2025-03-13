Temperatures stayed seasonably cool again today in the 40s. We’ll turn up the temperatures into the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s. The much milder air comes with more clouds and eventually rain to end the weekend.

Overnight, there will likely be a lot of clouds. Unfortunately, that does not make for optimal viewing for the total lunar eclipse for most of us. The maximum eclipse is reached at 2:59 am.

Morning temperatures start off in the low to mid 30s for most of us. Some spots in northern Worcester County and the Merrimack Valley start off in the upper 20s. Tomorrow, temperatures above us start to turn milder, and in turn temperatures at the surface will reach the 50s inland. The wind will be light and variable. An onshore breeze will continue to keep temperatures “cooler” at the coast in the 40s. There will be quite a bit of cloud cover in the morning with clearing through the afternoon.

The weekend will feature clouds and some sun along with even milder temperatures.

As we end the weekend, a developing low pressure system will bring us a soaking rain and windy conditions. Sunday expect it to get gusty. There’s the chance for a spot shower during the day. The bulk of the rain holds off until the night. It will continue into Monday when the cold front finally clears southern New England.

It’s a much-needed rainfall. Most of Southern New England falls in the moderate drought category, while the rest of it remains dry. Below is today’s updated U.S. Drought Monitor. The higher rain totals of near/+ 1” favor southeast Mass.

Temperatures next week stay mild in the 50s and 60s. We officially welcome spring on Thursday!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black