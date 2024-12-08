BOSTON (WHDH) - Two active-duty United States Marines from Massachusetts are flying home for the holidays this weekend to Logan Airport thanks to Miles for Military, a Boston-based non-profit that lets active-duty service members trade volunteer hours for holiday flights they would not otherwise be able to afford.

A fourth-generation Marine, Private First Class Antonio Marcucci, landed at Logan on Saturday to come home to Fall River. Marine Corporal Nicolas Serret will return home Sunday to Winchester.

Marcucci, who is assigned to an unmanned aerial system unit, was greeted by his mother on Saturday, along with the Marine mom who founded Miles for Military, Maureen Byrne, and Gold Star father and state Rep. Steven Xiarhos (5th Barnstable), whose Marine son was KIA in Afghanistan.

Serret, an infantry rifleman from Winchester, will be greeted by his aunt, and will be reunited with his cousin.

