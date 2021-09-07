PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — As the Labor Day weekend approached, Miles the Moose said goodbye to holiday travelers leaving Maine for the close of the summer.

Miles the Moose and other members of the Maine Turnpike Authority handed out whoopie pies by Wicked Whoopies and water to drivers on the Maine Turnpike on Tuesday, WGME reported.

The 20-year annual tradition was halted last year because of the pandemic.

This also marks Miles’ last goodbye on the turnpike, the news station said.

The EZ-pass, high-speed tolls are expected to be set up soon so by next year traffic won’t be slowed enough for Miles to send those visitors off as he has for two decades.

