Miley Cyrus stops at Museum of Fine Arts while visiting Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Miley Cyrus toured the Museum of Fine Arts while visiting Boston last week.

“You never know who you’ll run into in the galleries,” the MFA said in a Facebook post. “Thanks to Miley Cyrus for stopping by to see our ‘Ancient Nubia Now’ exhibition — we hope you enjoyed your visit!”

While admiring the exhibition, Cyrus posed for a photo while wearing a Pucci hat and an Iron Maiden shirt.

Cyrus, who’s known for the hit song “Party in the USA,” checked into Massachusetts General Hospital to undergo surgery on her vocal cords later in the week, Boston Magazine reported.

People reported that Cyrus discovered an issue with her vocal cords that she unknowingly had for years after she was hospitalized with tonsillitis last month.

Sources told the news outlet that Cyrus will require weeks of silence in order to make a full recovery.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)