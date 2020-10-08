WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two brothers from Milford got busy making colorful potholders over the summer so they could sell them to help feed the police officers and firefighters in their town.

Ten-year-old Grant Vereker learned how to make potholders in summer camp and later came up with the idea of taking his new-learned talent and turning it to good.

“One night in bed, I was laying upside down and that’s when I thought about it,” he explained.

Grant set out a goal to raise $200 to go toward feeding the members of the Milford police and fire departments.

“In a matter of 24 to 48 hours, it was overwhelming how much response we got just through a simple Facebook post,” Grant’s dad, John, recalled.

Grant with the help of his twin brother, Quinn, made and sold 175 potholders, passing his fundraising goal and collecting about $1,200.

“We had orders in Arizona, California, Texas, New York , Vermont,” John Vereker said. “They just kept on coming in and coming in and Grant just kept with it.”

Grant stopped by two of his favorite local restaurants and used the potholder proceeds to buy gift cards, which will soon be handed over to feed first responders.

“We’re very proud of Grant,” his mother, Hannah, said. “Very proud of him for thinking this, coming up with this idea; for being so generous and thoughtful.”

