Milford 2nd grade teacher charged with possessing 6,000 images of child porn

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milford Public School second-grade teacher has been arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Vincent Kiejzo, 33, was charged by a criminal complaint at the federal courthouse in Worcester Wednesday and ordered to be held until a detention hearing that has been scheduled for Friday, according to a joint release issued by United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Matthew Shea, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston.

According to court documents and onsite forensic review, Kiejzo possessed approximately 6,000 images of apparent child pornography stored within a thumb drive, including images that involved a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

