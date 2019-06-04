Milford accountant charged with embezzling over $1 million

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A former part-time accountant and bookkeeper for a Framingham sound engineering company and a Methuen child health center has been charged with embezzling more than $1.3 million from the businesses over a 4-year-period.

Antonis Mallios, 43, made an initial court appearance Tuesday and was charged with 10 counts of larceny over $1,200, two counts of false entry into corporate books and one count of being a common and notorious thief in connection with the alleged embezzlement of over $1 million from the two separate employers. Mallios was released on personal recognizance, according to a joint release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Chief of Police Steven Trask.

Mallios began working for SVA Inc. in Framingham in 2011. Recently his employers had noticed there was less money in one of their accounts than there should have been.

Following an examination of their finances, his employers determined the suspect was allegedly creating checks payable to himself out of the business bank accounts.

Mallios is accused of embezzling over $860,000 from SVA, Inc.

His employers at the sound engineering company then contacted the Child Health Center in Methuen where Mallios was also employed.

He is accused of stealing over $470,000 from them.

Investigators say the suspect was allegedly making false entries into the businesses’ books, records, journals and QuickBooks to cover up the theft.

During his tenure with the two companies Mallios also traveled to two casinos where he lost over $1 million on slot machines.

Authorities say, that due to the repetitive nature of the crimes, there may be other victims.

Anyone who suspects they may have been a victim of a similar crime should contact Framingham police at (508) 872-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)