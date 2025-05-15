MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milford candy store is giving people living with disabilities the opportunity to work.

“Sweet Inspirations” candy shop is a non-profit where nearly the entire staff is living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“They could do all of tasks in the store from running the register, to packing the candy, to pricing. We wanted to set them up for success. Not only is it a happy environment but its a place where they can do it all.”

The shop was opened by “The Aaron Zenus Foundation” three years ago, in honor of a 12-year-old boy who died from the flu.

The co-founder says the store’s employees are experts at spreading positivity.

“They greet you at the door and they come in and show you what they are working on, or you give them a new task and they do the task that they are given, and want to know what’s next… Its so rewarding to come in here.”

Sweet Inspirations has all of your favorites, including chocolate covered pretzels, fudge, and gummy bears!

For candy lovers, the founder say there is nothing better than walking through the shop’s front door.

“You open the door and it is like candy land. And it is happiness and you are greeted by our employees and it is just a very positive team environment.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)