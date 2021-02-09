Milford chief on leave amid investigation into ‘unnecessary use of police powers’

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Milford Police Chief Michael Pighetti has been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into allegations of “unnecessary use of police powers,” according to the town.

During a meeting on Monday, the Milford Select Board voted to place Pighetti on leave “pending the completion of an internal investigation into allegations he exercised unauthorized and unnecessary police powers while contractually serving in his capacity as the administrative police chief,” Town Administrator Richard A. Villani said in a statement.

Lt. James Falvey will be taking over for Pigetti for the duration of the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

