Milford community mourning after middle school student dies from flu-related illness

MILFORD, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — The Milford community is in mourning after a 12-year-old Milford boy died from the first flu-related illness in Massachusetts this winter.

The boy, identified by town officials as Aaron Zenus, died Wednesday after being treated at a hospital.

Milford School Superintendent Kevin McIntyre said in a statement that it was a sad day for the town and that Aaron was a beloved member of the school community.

“He was a beloved member of our school community,” McIntyre said. “Our faculty, students, and families are grieving their student, classmate, and friend. We are focused on supporting our students through this difficult time.”

In a message to the boy’s grieving family, Chairman of the Board of Selectman Michael Walsh said, “The Milford community sends our sincerest prayers and wishes to you. We’re very, very sad for your loss. We truly, truly feel your pain.”

Grief counselors will be available at Stacy Middle School where the boy was a seventh-grader.

State public health officials said it was the pediatric flu-related death in Massachusetts this season.

The most recent weekly flu report from the Department of Public Health indicated an increase in rates of flu-like illness in the state.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)