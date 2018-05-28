Milford, CT police searching for hit-and-run driver

MILFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — Milford, Connecticut police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that seriously injured a pedestrian Sunday.

A preliminary investigation suggests a vehicle was traveling north on Pond Point Avenue from the area of Welchs Point Road when the driver hit a pedestrian who was walking across Pond Point Avenue near Pauline Street, according to police.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milford Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 878-5244 or Officer Steve Carney (203) 783-4751 or email scarney@ci.milford.ct.us.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)