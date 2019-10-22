Milford fire crews battle 2-alarm house fire

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Milford braved dangerous conditions Tuesday afternoon as they worked to extinguish a two-alarm house fire.

Firefighters responded to the two-story, two-family building on East Street around 1:30 p.m.

Two people were inside at the time of the blaze. They were able to make it out of the home safely.

Fire Chief William J. Touhey, Jr told 7NEWS the fire ignited in the rear of the building near the ground floor.

The fire then traveled inside and up the walls causing flames and thick smoke to burst through the roof.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

