Milford fire crews rescue 12-year-old girl from icy water

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters made an icy rescue in Milford Friday.

They say a 12-year-old girl was out with her younger brother and cousin when she fell through the ice.

Firefighters got the call from a man who was walking his dog in the area.

They worked quickly to get the little girl out of the chilly water and to safety.

“We got there within a few minutes,” Brendan Keefe of Milford Fire Rescue said. “She’s probably in the water for three to five minutes or so. It all went really fast, but she was lucky that someone was there to help her out.”

The girl was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

