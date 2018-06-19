Milford grower in position for state’s first legal marijuana license

Massachusetts will vote to grant the first license for the sale of legal marijuana as part of a meeting Thursday.

The Cannabis Control Commission will vote on whether a cultivation facility in Milford, which already grows medical marijuana, should receive the state’s first license, according to the State House News Service.

Legal marijuana is scheduled to be sold on July 1, but distributors still need a business license.

The facility, Sira Naturals, is one of 28 companies that have applied for licenses. These companies have to undergo a background check and meet local requirements.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The license would permit Sira Naturals to grow between 10,001-20,000 square feet of marijuana.

