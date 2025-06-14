BOSTON (WHDH) - Marcelo Gomes Da Silva, the Milford high schooler who was recently released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, visited Governor Maura Healey on Friday.

Healey’s office shared photos of her with Gomes Da Silva.

Healey gifted Gomes Da Silva a set of rosary beads from The Vatican.

Healey says Gomes Da Silva represents everything the late Pope Francis believed in.

It has been a week since Gomes Da Silva was released from ICE custody after spending six days at a detention center.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)