MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Milford High School student was detained by ICE agents off campus this weekend, the superintendent confirmed in a statement.

Superintendent Kevin McIntyre also said, “We have also had a number of parents who have been detained by ICE in recent weeks. We are all distraught by this news.”

“The Milford Public Schools play no part in immigration enforcement and support all of our students and families, including those who are immigrants to the United States,” the statement read. “They are members of the community, students in our classrooms, athletes that compete representing Milford, musicians, artists, friends, and neighbors. We will do everything in our power to support our students and families during these difficult times.”

No additional information was immediately available.

