WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milford man accused of hitting and killing a woman with his car in Hopkinton earlier this year was ordered held without bail during a superior court arraignment Tuesday.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, was first arraigned in Framingham District Court in April. Now appearing in Middlesex Superior Court on Tuesday, he again pleaded not guilty to charges against him including murder.

Authorities said the incident at the center of the case against Sweatt happened on April 4. Prosecutors said Sweatt was driving a Honda Civic on Route 85 “when he became engaged in an apparent road rage incident with another vehicle.”

After some occupants of the other vehicle got out of their car, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said, Sweatt allegedly made a U-turn and hit 26-year-old Destini Decoff.

Decoff later died of her injuries and authorities upgraded charges against Sweatt.

“She was really a very good kid,” Decoff’s grandmother told reporters Tuesday. “I’m heartbroken over the whole thing…She was caring and loving and very good with kids.”

While his case moves forward, Sweatt has been ordered held without bail. He is due back in court in September.

